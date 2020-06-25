Farmers to Family Food Box Program Distributes Dairy Items in Sault Ste. Marie

A weekly distribution of dairy items continued on Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Farmers to Family Food Box program takes place every Thursday now through December.

2,400 boxes were unloaded at the Big Bear Arena then delivered to more than 20 locations across Luce, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties.

This distribution is new because of the pandemic.

“Nobody has done this before so we are feeling our way and seeing how it goes. The more help we can get, the better. We will always find a way to get food and services to the people in the eastern Upper Peninsula,” said Dennis McShane.

There are no income requirements to pick up the boxes.

For more information, you can contact the Chippewa Luce Mackinac County Community Action Agency here.