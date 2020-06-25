BREAKING: Judge Orders Line 5 to Cease Operations

An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ordered Enbridge to cease operations of Line 5.

Monday Attorney General Dana Nessel filed motions for a temporary restraining order after Enbridge announced the discovery of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 pipelines.

Thursday, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James S. Jamo granted Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion for a temporary restraining.

The court ordered that the twin pipelines that carry crude oil and liquid natural gas in the Straits of Mackinac to be shut down within 24 hours.

Both lines will remain closed until a hearing on the attorney general’s motion is held on June 30.

In issuing the temporary restraining order, the Court noted that Enbridge’s “failure to provide sufficient documentation to the State of Michigan related to the nature, extent, and cause(s) of the newly-discovered damage to Line 5 and its supporting infrastructure has resulted in the State’s inability to review or assess any risk of harm arising from the identified damage.”

Governor Whitmer’s office released the following statement after the judge granted Nessel’s motion: “Governor Whitmer applauds the court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order to shut down Line 5 immediately, following severe damage to an anchor support. Enbridge’s decision to continue pumping crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac with so many unanswered questions was reckless and unacceptable. Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how it treats our Great Lakes. The governor will continue working to keep our water safe.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details.