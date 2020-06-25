Appeals Court Rules Downstate Gyms Stay Closed

Hours before gyms statewide were set to open, the 6th circuit court of appeals granted the governor’s motion to keep downstate gyms closed.

The move impacts all gyms in areas of the state that are not currently in phase 5.

That means gyms in most of the Northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula can remain open.

As the news on gyms broke, Michigan also announced the biggest spike in coronavirus cases since May.

The state reported another 323 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Michigan is quickly approaching 62,000 total confirmed cases with 5,868 deaths and 49,290 recoveries.