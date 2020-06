In this update in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the three men involved have been indicted by a grand jury.

Police say Arbery, a black man, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23 when Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, chased him in their vehicle before shooting him.

William Bryan was the one who caught the deadly incident on camera.

The three men face a slew of charges including felony murder.