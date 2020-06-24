Wildlife Rehab in Grand Traverse County: Busy is an Understatement…

Busy is an understatement… Jyl Gaskin is a wildlife rehabber in Grand Traverse county and she means business! “There’s probably a total of 50 wild animals here right now,” says Gaskin.

Now, this wasn’t a lifelong dream by any means but it quickly turned into a calling. Jyl has been at it for 30 years. Being a wildlife rehabber is not your typical 9-5. She is working around the clock to help people in the community who come across animals in need of help and get animals on the road to recovery.

Caring for these critters doesn’t always come easy. Jyl sees the good, the bad, and the ugly on a daily basis, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. With a 70% success rate— Gaskin is hoping to release many of these animals you see today by August. Jyl explains, “Sometimes it’s very bittersweet. The coons you’re so glad to see go because you’re so tired cleaning up after them!”

Often these animals will return. That’s when she knows she did a job-well-done. Sometimes they’ll come back to say “hello” or ask for a snack… Either way, she’s happy to see them.

If you would like to donate to Jyl and her wildlife rehab work click here.

To learn more about Jyl and her work, click here.