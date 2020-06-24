Grand Traverse County Health Officials Release Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Health Department named eight businesses that were exposed to COVID-19 last Thursday and Friday.

The health department says a group from out of county came to Traverse City for the weekend, showing no symptoms.

Wendy Hirschenberger, Health Officer at the Grand Traverse County Health Department said, “We did hear from the group that they did not social distance and they were not wearing masks.”

Before leaving Traverse City, they started to come down with COVID-19 symptoms.

“The day they left they started becoming symptomatic. So when they got back home, got tested,” said Hirschenberger.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is now working to follow up with any spots that have the potential to be exposed.

Hirschenberger says, “We were finally able to get a complete list of those today and the approximate times and we did notify all of the establishments.”

Bowers Harbor Vineyards is one of those eight locations.

They say in order to cut the chance of exposure they’re taking advantage of their 12 plus acres of property.

Vineyard CFO, Bill Maier, says they plan to keep their operations spread out to make visitors feel safer.

“Since we reopened we’ve been doing everything outside,” said Maier. “We have ample room to spread the tables out on the lawn and that’s exactly what we do.”

He says, “It’s not a matter of tables being within 6 feet of each other. Ya know, everything is spaced out nicely which I think makes everyone feel a lot more comfortable.”

Bowers Harbor Vineyards says for now they are focusing their energy on heavy sanitation procedures and strict social distancing.

The other businesses effected were Mari Vineyards, Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, Amical, Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo, Little Fleet, Low Bar, and Kilkenny’s Irish Public House.