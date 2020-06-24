Traverse Area District Library Reopens with Precautions

After more than three months of being closed, the Traverse Area District Library was able to open to the public again on Wednesday.

While closed, the library was able to stay connected with their patrons using digital programming and curbside book borrowing.

Now that they are open, they’re taking all the precautions needed to keep visitors safe.

The library says people were very excited to get back into the building.

“When we told everyone we were opening at ten o’clock and we weren’t sure what was going to happen but we had people waiting, like crowds of people waiting, people ready to bring their stuff back and just happy to come in the library, check out materials, browse and see a friendly face,” said Michele Howard, Library Director.

For those who may not be comfortable going inside yet, the library still offers their digital and curbside services.