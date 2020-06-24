Taste the Local Difference: Loma Farms

Summer is officially here, and that means the start of the summer harvest season. From June through September – beans, beets, blueberries, cantaloupes, cucumbers, and much more, can be

found popping up all over Northern Michigan farms. Loma Farm in Traverse City has greatly increased its stock with strawberries, rhubarb, carrots, and leafy greens. This small-scale vegetable farm is looking forward to serving their local communities and businesses with their fresh picks.

“We also grow culinary herbs and small fruits, some rare crops, and our primary focus is selling to restaurants in the Traverse City area and Leelanau County, explained Nic Theisen, owner of Loma Farm. “We also have a community-supported agriculture program of 85 members, and sell at farmer’s markets”.

Theisen was inspired to create Loma Farm after a very long cycling journey. “I came here from Colorado, and I was studying at the University of Colorado State for conservation biology. I was thinking I’d go into parks and protected area management,” Theisen said. “I was actually on a bicycle ride to Alaska, from Colorado. I had an internship lined up there and on the way, I got the news that the internship was unfunded. I finished the bike ride, but to satisfy the required internship – I went to an organic farm and I haven’t left the profession for 20 years”.

Loma Farms has remained strong from its beginning and has adapted over the years to even combat the pandemic with their ‘direct to consumer’ sales. This includes joining the virtual market at Sara Hardy Farmers Market and offering ‘on-farm’ pickups from their online farm store. Because they only offer seasonal foods, their selection, and availability changes, so it is wise to check their site on a daily bases.

Current goods, services, and the farm store at Loma Farms can found here.

For more information about Taste the Local Difference, Northern Michigan farms, recipe ideas, and local food guides, click here.