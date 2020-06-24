Statue of John C. Calhoun Removed in S. Carolina

Crews began the process of removing the statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun early Wednesday morning in Charleston, South Carolina.

The removal came after a 13-0 vote by officials on the removal of the statue from the downtown square.

It is in response to the continued protests against racism and police violence.

City officials say eventually the Calhoun statue will be permanently placed at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”