Pres. Trump-Endorsed House Candidate Beat Out in N. Carolina

A 24-year old could soon be the youngest member in Congress after beating President Trump’s pick in North Carolina’s GOP congressional primary.

Madison Cawthrorn won the nomination against Lynda Bennett.

They were competing for the seat left by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Cawthorn says he is a constitutional conservative.

He was left partially paralyzed after a car crash in 2014. Now he owns a real estate investment company and is a motivational speaker.

Cawthorn turns 25 in August, the required age to serve in the House.

If elected in November, he will be the youngest member in Congress.