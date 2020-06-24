Police Investigating Confrontation at Racial Injustice Protest in Lansing

Police are investigating a confrontation at a racial injustice protest in Lansing.

They say a demonstrator pointed a gun at a man on a motorcycle.

Protests flared in Lansing soon after the death of George Floyd.

Protest organizers say the motorcyclist refused to go around a group blocking an intersection last week.

They say a man serving as security pointed the gun after the motorcyclist revved his engine.

The man can be heard on video telling the motorcyclist “if you’re going to run us over, I’m going to protect my crowd.”