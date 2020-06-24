MTM On The Road: The Village in Traverse City Continues to Offer Historic Tours

If you’re looking to take a step back in history, you’ll want to check out the Village Tours at the Grand Traverse Commons.

They have a variety of tours available to walk you through the former Traverse City State Hospital grounds and give you a feel for how everything was back then.

You can learn more about the former asylum and how it has changed since back in the 1800s.

The Village Tours are being sure to offer their same tours, but with some precautions to keep everyone safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at what you can expect to see once you take a tour.