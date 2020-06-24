MSP Arrest Two Men on Drug Charges Following Pursuit
Two northern Michigan men are facing drug charges after leading state police on a chase.
Troopers say they saw two men with cash and suspected meth in Montcalm County.
After they say they made contact the men drove off in a pickup, crashed into another vehicle and three patrol cars.
It eventually went into a ditch in Pine River Township.
Troopers say they found more than $4,000 in cash along with 50 grams of suspected meth and cocaine.
A Gratiot County man was arrested for having drugs, running from police and an existing warrant.
A Clare County man was also arrested for having meth.