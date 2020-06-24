MISSING: MSP Seek Help Locating Big Prairie Township Woman

The Michigan State Police Hart Post are seeking assistance locating 52-year-old Valerie Joy Belknap of Big Prairie Township.

Belknap was last seen at a relative’s home in Newaygo County where she had been staying at.

She walked away from the home in an unknown direction which is in the area of S. Croton Hardy Drive and Miramar Avenue.

Belknap is described as having dark brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt.

If you can provide information on Belknap’s whereabouts please call MSP at 231-873-2171.