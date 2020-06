Michigan National Guard Offering Free COVID-19 Testing in Manistee

The Michigan National Guard will be in Manistee this week for free COVID-19 testing.

The National Guard, Michigan State Police and the local health department will be at Manistee High School Thursday and Friday.

The drive-thru site will offer free tests from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.