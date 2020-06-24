Michigan Legislature Approves Cocktails to Go Bill to Boost Businesses

A bill that would allow you to order cocktails for pickup or delivery from Michigan’s bars and restaurants is headed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

The Michigan Legislature passed the measure Wednesday and the governor is expected to sign it.

The “cocktails-to-go” legislation is part of a broader package that also includes a temporary cut in the state’s liquor prices.

It’s meant to help businesses hurting during the pandemic through the year 2025.

The package would also let local governments designate “social districts” where people can drink alcohol outside.