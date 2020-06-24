Michelle Cooks: Baked Corn Dogs

Welcome to the second round to some of our favorite festival foods turned healthy in this edition of Michelle Cooks. Last time she served up an alternative version of the beloved fried pickles with dill sauce, and now, Michelle is transforming the classic corn dog into a diabetic-friendly dish. Here’s her take on the ‘Baked Corn Dogs’ recipe by Eating Well. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients Nonstick cooking spray

¾ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon sugar or sugar substitute equivalent to 1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup fat-free milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon canola oil

6 wooden skewers

6 reduced-fat frankfurters, patted dry

Yellow mustard (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly coat with cooking spray; set aside. For batter, in a medium bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, dry mustard, and salt. In a small bowl, combine milk, egg, and oil. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; mix just until combined (mixture will be thick). Insert wooden skewers into ends of the frankfurters. Holding on to skewer, rotate each frankfurter over bowl and spread batter to coat frankfurter evenly. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown. If desired, serve with yellow mustard.