We have more details on a fugitive arrest in Wexford County.

A little more than a week ago, we told you police were looking for Charles Rogers.

State police say it actually stemmed from an incident in late May.

They say Rogers tried to attack someone with a hatchet after an argument but was not successful.

He later crashed his vehicle in Manton and left the scene.

Police tracked down Rogers and arrested him June 13 in the Evart area.