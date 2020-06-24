Man Calls for Apology From Detroit Police After Flawed Facial Recognition Technology Led to Arrest

A Black man wants a public apology from Detroit police.

He was unjustly arrested after facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a shoplifting suspect.

The complaint is from Robert Williams.

He released an op-ed in the Washington Post Wednesday morning.

Williams says his Michigan driver license photo was incorrectly flagged as a likely match to a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect was caught on a Shinola watch store’s surveillance camera.

 

 

