Ludington Police Chase Caused By Parking Lot Hit-And-Run

A Manistee County man was arrested after hitting a car in a Meijer parking lot before taking off.

Mason County deputies say they were called to the Ludington Meijer Tuesday morning after a report that a man hit another car with his truck.

Deputies say the suspect, a 64-year-old from Manistee, drove around the victim’s car three times trying to ram it while the other driver evaded.

The man did succeed in hitting the victim’s car before he took off west on US-10 towards downtown Ludington.

Deputies encountered the truck and were in pursuit. After several road blocks, the truck finally pulled over to the side of the road on Ludington Avenue, near James Street. That’s where deputies arrested him.

He is currently being held on a parole detainer stemming from a 1980 second degree murder conviction in St. Clair County. He was paroled in 2019.

Additional charges for the chase are being sought by the sheriff’s office through the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.