Little Traverse Bay Ferry Company Prepares to Set Sail

The Little Traverse Bay Ferry Company is hitting the bay Thursday morning.

The company hosted a christening ceremony Wednesday at the Pier Restaurant in Harbor Springs.

The ferry will run across Little Traverse Bay from Bay Harbor, to Petoskey and Harbor Springs.

Princess River Boats helped the company find just the right vessel for them.

“I’ve always wanted to bring something up here to the bay and it’s just really exciting to be a part of this,” said Chris Chamberlain, Owner of Princess Riverboats.

Chamberlain helped the ferry company find just the right vessel for their voyage across Little Traverse Bay. “I really hope people like it and we’ll do what we can to give them what they’re looking for,” said Evan Blanc, Little Traverse Bay Ferry Company’s CEO.

Little Traverse Bay Ferry Company is a non-profit and is currently running a crowdfunding campaign.

To donate to their crowdfunding campaign, click here.

To see their ferry schedule, click here.