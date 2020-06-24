Lawsuit Filed on Clare Co. Deputy Alleging He Tased Inmate While Handcuffed

A lawsuit has been filed against a Clare County Deputy for tasing an inmate while handcuffed and held down.

The lawsuit alleges that Sergeant Aaron Miller stunned Byron Clemons twice while he was restrained in a chair with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

“He’s in the jail with his hands cuffed behind his back, you can’t really be anymore arrested than that,” says Clemon’s attorney Josh Blanchard from Blanchard Law.

On January 5th, 2018, Clemon’s was arrested for his third domestic violence offence, after admittedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Blanchard says while inside the jail Sgt. Miller began using excessive force:

“He was moved to a restraint chair and was forced to sit in it and his arms got stuck in the restraint chair, he was telling the deputy’s that, but rather than fixing that, this one deputy tased him, twice.”

Blanchard says the alleged incident violated Clemon’s fourth and fourteenth amendments –protecting him from excessive force and the use of more force than necessary:

“I think the important thing is, a taser is a tool that we trust police officers with to gain compliance in dangerous situations and when you have someone who is restrained with their hands behind their back, seated in a restraint chair, being held down by multiple deputy’s, that’s not a situation that’s appropriate to use a taser.”

Blanchard says he mailed Sgt. Miller a copy of the lawsuit back in May and has yet to respond.

On Monday, a processor served Miller again and he now has 21 days to respond.

9&10 News reached out to Clare County Sheriff John Wilson who says that the case has been turned over to their legal counsel.