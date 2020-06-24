Lawsuit Accuses Clare County Deputy of Using Taser on Handcuffed Inmate

A lawsuit has been filed against a Clare County deputy for tasing an inmate while handcuffed.

The lawsuit alleges that Deputy Aaron Miller stunned Byron Clemons twice while he was restrained in a chair with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

The claim says that Clemons was not resisting officers and that the excessive force violated his constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Clemons was in police custody for his third domestic violence offence after admittedly assaulting his girlfriend in May.

9&10 has reached out to Sheriff Wilson from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, but he says that the case has been turned over to their legal counsel.

