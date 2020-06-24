Healthy Living: Hospital to Home

Many patients who contract COVID-19 develop pneumonia and, in some cases, patients don’t realize they have pneumonia until it’s very hard for them to catch their breath.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how a small medical device can help patients monitor their oxygen levels at home so they can have an early warning if their lungs aren’t working right.

The Pulse Oximeters are available over the counter at most drug stores ranging in cost from $40 to about $70.

While the device is most often used on the index finger, some studies have shown accurate readings on the third finger of your dominant hand or the thumb of your dominant hand.

Dr. Levitan says while normal is 94 or above, most hospitals won’t release patients who register under 92.

So, if levels are that low, it might be a signal your lungs aren’t working efficiently.