Fostering Kittens for Cherryland Humane Society

Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is looking for people to foster kittens, especially during their kitten season.

“We consider spring kitten season,” said Cherryland Volunteer Event and Foster Coordinator Melissa Plamondon. “That’s when a lot of mamas go outside and they tend to have a lot of kittens.”

There’s many benefits for both the cat and the foster family.

“Fostering is allowing them to have space and time to be able to work through any sort of behavioral issues, medical issues,” said Plamondon. “Or sometimes, like in the case of kittens, to really just grow big enough to be able to be adopted.”

This is something that foster mom Katie Karney from Traverse City knows all too well. She’s fostered between 30 and 40 kittens in a year.

“They’re subjected to so much here,” said Karney. “We have a dog, we have kids of all ages coming in and out and playing. They can adapt to pretty much any kind of home that they would be adopted into.”

And the Humane Society provides everything you need to get started, too.

“They give you litter boxes the food, the litter, they give you toys and blankets.” said Karney. “I mean they give you absolutely everything that you need.”

Plamondon said the hardest part of fostering is letting the kittens go to their newly adopted homes.

“So many of our foster families do end up falling in love with them,” said Plamondon.

If you are interested in fostering a kitten or another animal, you can fill out Cherryland Humane Society’s foster form here.