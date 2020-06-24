FBI Says NASCAR Noose Incident Was a Door Pull, Not a Hate Crime

We have an update for you in the investigation involving a noose found in a garage used by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The FBI says the incident was not a hate crime.

And that the noose hanging in Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019.

The FBI says the rope was tied that way to use as a door pull and nobody was aware that Wallace would be assigned to that garage station.

Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit.

He is an active supporter of the “black lives matter” movement and advocated to ban the confederate flag at NASCAR events.