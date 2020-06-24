Escaped Inmate From Crawford Co. Jail Found Under Family Member’s Car

An inmate is back behind bars Wednesday morning after briefly escaping the Crawford County jail.

The Crawford County sheriff says a 58-year-old inmate trustee escaped around 8 p.m. while he was working outside.

Shortly after the inmate went missing, a tipper called from a nearby home saying they saw a man running out of the woods wearing no shirt and green pants near West M-72 and the AuSable River.

Deputies went to a nearby family member’s home where a Grayling Public Safety Officer found him hiding underneath a car.

The sheriff’s office says the public was not in danger and the inmate is now back in jail. The sheriff will be seeking felony charges.