COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to East Lansing Bar

An East Lansing bar is linked to a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say 18 people who visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ingham County’s Health Department says people who visited Harper’s in that time frame should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing.

According to authorities, about half of the patients who tested positive have a connection to Michigan State University and all of the patients ages are between the ages of 19 and 23.

The health department says the restaurant followed appropriate safety protocols for capacity and table spacing. Harper’s voluntarily closed on Monday to deep clean.

To read the health department’s full release, go here.