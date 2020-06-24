Cooking With Chef Hermann: Breakfast Calzone

Breakfast Calzone

Ingredients:

1 lb pizza dough, quartered

All-purpose flour for surface rolling

8 oz. Fontina cheese

4 oz. ricotta cheese

4 oz. soppressata

2TB finely chopped herbs or spinach

4 eggs

1TB Rosemary

½ tsp granulated garlic

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375.

Mix together the herbs, ricotta, and Fontina cheeses with the rosemary and garlic. Roll each piece of dough into an oval. Place on heaping spoon full of cheese mix on one side of the oval and make a well. Crack an egg into center of each well and drizzle with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Moisten edges of dough with water and fold over. Brush surface of calzone with oil. Bake until golden brown.