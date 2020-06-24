Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Second Person Involved in Overdose Investigation

Chippewa County Deputies and TRIDENT arrested a second person in an overdose investigation.

In December, we told you Derek Erickson was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The sheriff’s office says Jessica Dailey died in September overdosing on drugs he gave her.

Melanie Minta of Sault Ste Marie is now accused of accessing Dailey’s health records after her death.

Deputies say she was communicating with Erickson about the overdose.

Minta was arranged on Tuesday on felony accessory charges and using a computer to commit a crime.