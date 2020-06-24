Campaign Trail Compounds Criticism on Pres. Donald Trump

Criticism continues to mount this morning for President Trump as he heads back out on the campaign trail.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the president’s decision to hold campaign rallies while ignoring COVID-19 concerns is reckless and irresponsible.

This comes as rally-goers were asked to sign liability waivers and masks were optional at the Students for Trump rally in Phoenix.

Cases in Arizona continue to surge—a record high of nearly 3,600 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

And eight members of the president’s campaign advance team tested positive after setting up the president’s rally last weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While in Arizona, the president also visited the wall being built along the US-Mexico border.

He was there to celebrate the 200th mile of the wall.

“It’s really fool-proof. It’s solid steel, it’s rebar and concrete inside the steel,” he said.

The president says illegal immigration is down 84% from this time last year.