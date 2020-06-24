Army Awards $49 Million Contract to Cadillac Company

A Cadillac company just scored a five year contract with the U.S. Army worth millions of dollars.

The Department of Defense says they’re working with Avon Protection Systems in Cadillac to make joint service general purpose mask systems, along with spare components for the Army.

It’s a $49 million deal that goes through June 22, 2025.

It follows last October’s $15 million contract between Avon and the Army to produce valves.

That deal also goes for five years.

“Avon Protection Systems and its hardworking employees have been a leader in Michigan manufacturing and making products that keep our military safe,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “This contract is an investment in the talented people of northern Michigan that will help with jobs and the local economy.”