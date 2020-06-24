AG Nessel: Line 5 Damage Troubling, Discusses Latest Legal Action

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took further legal action this week after significant damage was discovered on Line 5.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke one-on-one with Nessel about the latest Line 5 developments.

“At any moment, we’re a mere feet or inches away from a catastrophe happening,” Nessel said. “Unfortunately, this is just one in a series of troubling incidents.”

Nessel says this damage underscores her concerns about Line 5.

“Once there is an incident and once Line 5 is ruptured and there is a spill, there is really no going back from that,” Nessel said.

She filed a motion Monday asking the court to order Enbridge to hand over any relevant information regarding the damage.

“We felt as though Enbridge had not been forthcoming with us, had not really provided us with information on how this happened, why this happened, how we can prevent it from happening again, and we wanted to have some ability to have an independent engineer take a look at that,” Nessel said.

She also asked the court to order Enbridge temporarily shuts down Line 5 until the source of the damage is found and preventative measures are put in place.

“We keep hearing from Enbridge ‘there’s a one in a million chance of something happening,’ well things perpetually keep on happening,” Nessel said. “For right now, we have to shut the pipeline down until we have more information about this.”

According to data from the Governor’s UP Energy Task Force, an interruption to Line 5 could impact 65% to 90% of those using propane in the Upper Peninsula.

“In all times for us to ask for a temporary shutdown, I think in the early days of summer is really the best time for that occur,” Nessel said. “I want to make sure that everybody has enough propane but let’s stay looking at those alternatives now before something happens and we have no other means.”

Enbridge says these motions filed by Nessel are legally unsupportable and unnecessary.

They released the following statement:

“Enbridge believes the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by the Attorney General of Michigan is legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed by Enbridge.

Enbridge understands the importance of the Great Lakes to the State and the need to protect the Straits, the environment and people. As part of its thorough maintenance and inspection program, Enbridge first noted a disturbance to an anchor support on the east leg last Thursday and immediately shut down both legs of the Line 5 dual pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac as a precautionary measure. The east leg pipeline remains shut down, while the west leg was restarted after a thorough review and consultation with our safety regulator.

“We have been working very closely with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), to ensure it is able to assess the safety of the dual pipelines. This included informing them of our completion of Remote Operated Vehicle inspections of the west leg of the line, which confirmed there was no mechanical damage to the pipeline or any support-anchors. We have also provided engineering assessments and other materials to State officials.” said Vern Yu, Enbridge’s Executive Vice-President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “We continue to work with PHMSA to answer their questions about our assessments of the dual pipelines.”

Line 5 is a critical source of 540,000 barrels per day of propane and crude oil supply for Michigan and surrounding areas that make up the regional supply network for the State, producing transportation fuels and consumer goods. Line 5 has operated reliably and safely in the Straits since 1953 and continues to do so today.”