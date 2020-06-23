Woman in Critical Condition After Antrim County Hit-and-Run

A woman who was hit by an SUV while walking in Antrim County is in critical condition.

Antrim County deputies say the SUV hit the woman, and then the driver sped off only to be found after almost hitting a deputy’s patrol car twice as well.

The sheriff’s office says the hit-and-run happened around 8:30 Monday morning on Satterly Lake Road near Wetzel Lake Road.

Deputies say she was then hit from behind by the Chevy Trailblazer.

Her nephew was walking 60-feet behind her when the SUV swerved and hit her.

A deputy spotted the car and was almost hit by the car twice before pulling it over.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs as well as hit-and-run.

The woman hit has life-threatening injuries.