Traverse City Car Dealership Supports Child and Family Services

A northern Michigan car dealership and a number of new-car buyers are making a big contribution to a local nonprofit.

Serra Subaru of Traverse City is making a $33,067 charitable donation to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. In partnership with Subaru of America, the donation comes from a six-week long program known as the “Share the Love” event, where customers can designate $250 from their purchase or lease to go to a nonprofit.

Child and Family Services provides foster care, adoption, counseling, and other services throughout the region. Executive Director Gina Aranki says, “Fundraising as we know it has pretty much ceased. We can’t have events with people in person, so everybody is adjusting to virtual events… and so this comes at a very important time.”

Serra Subaru selects the local nonprofit, but customers can also donate to national charities, at no cost. This year’s list included the ASPCA, Make-a-Wish, Meals-on-Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation. Another $10,000 was raised for those national organizations. In all $43,270 was raised for charity, and Serra says that’s an all-time high. Serra Subaru matched each $250 donation from Subaru of America with a $50 per vehicle donation of their own.