Strawberries are Ready, Corn is Growing: Farmers Say Crop is Looking Good

Farmers in Missaukee County are looking up this year at the potential of their crops.

They say compared to last year’s cold and wet spring. This year’s hot spring is working in their favor.

Kregg Schierbeek, owner of In-Law Farms in McBain, says his strawberries are ready to be picked. He opened the patch for picking Monday and he says business is booming.

“We were supposed to start at eight and people were hear at seven and our parking lot is not very big, but it was full,” says Schierbeek.

Schierbeek says the ten days of sunshine really helped the berries ripen:

“Weather has everything to do with it. We did have some hot weather and that kicked them in gear, and they sat for a while and did nothing this spring, made us a little nervous.”

Mike Bosscher, owner of Bosscher Dairy in McBain, is thankful for the rain.

“The rain that we got has been a real blessing, everybody was praying for rain and we got a pretty measurable amount, so things are looking pretty good right now.”

He’s already a step ahead of this year’s crop compared to last year.

Bosscher says, “Corn is looking good; it’s actually feathered ahead than it normally is. Especially if you compare it to last year, there was a lot of corn that wasn’t even in the ground yet last year because of cold, wet conditions.”

Whether it’s saying a prayer for rain or shine for their berries or corn, Bosscher and Schierbeek say this year’s crop is looking bright.

“We’re blessed, everything is in the ground, everything is growing,” says Bosscher.