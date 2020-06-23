Residential Fire Deaths Increased in Michigan in 2020

The Michigan Fire Inspectors Society Foundation released a new statistic about house fire deaths.

From January 1 to June 12, there have been 68 residential fire deaths in Michigan, which is a 33% increase from last year.

“The causes are the types of things we normally see, you know cooking, electrical, improperly extinguished smoking materials, things like that,” said Jennifer Froehlich, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Dept. Fire and Life Safety Educator.

Fire departments, like Grand Traverse Metro, believe that these cases have been more frequen due to epole spending more time at home with the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

“The more time you’re at home obviously the more things that can happen,” added Froehlich. “People were cooking there was a long time that people weren’t eating out at all and people were cooking at home. So, that’s not something people normally do on a three-meal a day basis.”

While the stay-at-home order is now lifted and people are out and about more, it’s still important to remember proper fire safety.

“That’s having the working smoke alarms and checking them to make sure,” said Froehlich. “Making sure you have a home escape plan so when that happens, I tell the kids at the school, if this is something you practice then you get good at it and you know exactly what you need to do.

These are simple reminders that could save a life.

“So please just do it,”said Froehlich. “And the COVID time was a great time to do it because people were home with nothing to do so we were putting posts out asking people to do it.”