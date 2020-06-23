Rayshard Brooks to be Laid to Rest in Atlanta

Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest Tuesday.

His friends and family will say their final goodbye in a private funeral.

A public viewing was held Monday. Hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects.

The viewing was held at an Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached at.

Brooks was shot and killed by now former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe at a Wendy’s on June 12.

Rolfe is charged with 11 counts, including felony murder. But his attorney says the shooting was justified.

Rolfe was expected to be back in court Tuesday but his hearing has been postponed.