Presidential Debate Moves From University of Michigan to Miami

A presidential debate that was set to happen this October at the University of Michigan is now being moved to Florida.

The university says it’s no longer feasible to host the October 15 debate.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel says the decision was based on everything the school needed to do to just prepare for students to return to campus this fall during the coronavirus crisis.

The debate will now be held at a performing arts center in Miami.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for September 29 at the University of Notre Dame.