Pres. Trump Heads to Arizona for Border Wall Visit, Phoenix Rally

President Trump is heading west, making two different stops on Tuesday.

First he’s expected to continue his crackdown on immigration with a visit to the border wall in Yuma, Arizona.

The visit will mark the completion of the 200 mile of the wall between Mexico and the southern border.

He will then head to Phoenix for a rally with Students For Trump—his second rally since the start of the pandemic.

Arizona currently has the fastest coronavirus growth rate in the U.S., and a local order in Phoenix that requires rally-goers to wear masks won’t be enforced.

But their temperatures will be checked at the door.

The president also signed an executive order suspending work visas until the end of the year.