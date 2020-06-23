New PFAS Reporting Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk
Some changes are coming for Michigan fire departments that use firefighting foam containing PFAS.
Under a new bill headed to Governor Whitmer’s desk, departments would be required to report the use of PFAS within 48 hours of ending a fire with it.
The State House unanimously passed the bill Tuesday.
It mandates that fire chiefs report PFAS incidents to Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System.
There’s also a plan for the state to accept PFAS foam concentrate free of charge and properly dispose of it.