New PFAS Reporting Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

Some changes are coming for Michigan fire departments that use firefighting foam containing PFAS.

Under a new bill headed to Governor Whitmer’s desk, departments would be required to report the use of PFAS within 48 hours of ending a fire with it.

The State House unanimously passed the bill Tuesday.

It mandates that fire chiefs report PFAS incidents to Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System.

There’s also a plan for the state to accept PFAS foam concentrate free of charge and properly dispose of it.