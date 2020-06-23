NASCAR Vows To Become More Inclusive

A federal hate crime investigation has been launched after a noose was found in NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace’s garage stall.

And now NASCAR is taking a stance, vowing to move forward together.

Fellow drivers, pit crews, and other NASCAR employees escorted Bubba Wallace’s number 43 car down pit road on Monday.

All of them stood around the car for the national anthem.

Wallace is the only African American driver in NASCAR.

Many of the drivers are now pushing for a more inclusive environment.

JTG-Daugherty Racing Co-Owner Brad Daugherty said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

“This act only strengthens our resolve to make this sport open and welcoming to all,” he said. “It’s a restricted area. And so it’s not like people are just wondering through there aimlessly. So, for me, it says OK, that’s someone basically within the sport. On the inside of the sport.”

NASCAR is vowing to ban whoever hung the noose from the sport for life.