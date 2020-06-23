MTM On The Road: Slabtown Cookie Co. Created During Shutdown

The shutdown had many tapping into their creative side.

For some, that meant some arts and crafts. But for one Traverse City woman, that meant starting her own cookie business.

Katie Otterman started Slabtown Cookie Co. right from her home kitchen.

She makes bold, unique and delicious cookies.

Every day, Slabtown is creating new flavors, making sure there’s something for everyone.

You can email or text in your order.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are live with Katie Otterman who is telling us more about some of the delicious cookies she bakes.