Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Working to Eliminate Claims Backlog

Big news for those still waiting on their unemployment benefits!

If you filed your claim before May 1, the state says they plan to have a decision for you by July 4.

It’s all in an effort to eliminate the claims backlog.

Right now unpaid claims filed before May 1 make up less than 1% of all claims in Michigan.

So far, nearly 95% of those who have filed have received at least one payment.