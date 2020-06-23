Michigan Reports 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 221 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 61,630 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,864 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 61,409 confirmed cases with 5,853 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 19, 49,290 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

There’s a new proposal working its way through Lansing to help Michigan schools reopen this fall.

Michigan’s K-12 schools are expected to face a massive budget problem this upcoming school year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Michigan Republican lawmakers are proposing a one-time $1.3 billion funding boost to the state’s K-12 schools.

The proposal would increase state funding by $800 a student.

That extra money would go towards helping schools put in place distance-learning plans and to cover new health and safety measures.

Frontline teachers would also get a $500 bonus.

This money would come from the state’s $3 billion COVID relief funding Michigan got from the federal government.

The plan also calls for any school looking to start before Labor Cay to not need a waiver, as well as redefining attendance practices to allow for more online learning and cutting back on snow days so remote teaching can happen.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue her return to school plan next week.

A presidential debate that was set to happen this October at the University of Michigan is now being moved to Florida.

The university says it’s no longer feasible to host the October 15 debate.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel says the decision was based on everything the school needed to do to just prepare for students to return to campus this fall during the coronavirus crisis.

The debate will now be held at a performing arts center in Miami.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for September 29 at the University of Notre Dame.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, are set to testify in front of Congress.

The House committee hearing on the federal pandemic response comes as more than 120,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 2.3 million have tested positive.

Ten states saw their highest seven-day average of new infections, including Florida, Georgia and California.

In Texas, hospitalizations hit a record high for the twelfth day in a row and the state closed down 17 bars for violating reopening guidelines.

Arizona is also seeing a record number of hospitalizations. President Trump will hold a rally in Phoenix Tuesday with Students For Trump-his second rally since the start of the pandemic.

Arizona currently has the fastest coronavirus growth rate in the U.S., and a local order in Phoenix that requires rally-goers to wear masks won’t be enforced.

But their temperatures will be checked at the door.

And in Florida, some areas have made masks mandatory as cases topped 100,000.

Former head of the CDC Dr. Tom Frieden says “What we’re seeing is continued waves, spikes, clusters that are determined by how much contact there is among people.”

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.