Michigan Lawmakers Propose $1.3B Plan to Help K-12 Schools Reopen

There’s a new proposal working its way through Lansing to help Michigan schools reopen this fall.

Michigan’s K-12 schools are expected to face a massive budget problem this upcoming school year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Michigan Republican lawmakers are proposing a one-time $1.3 billion funding boost to the state’s K-12 schools.

The proposal would increase state funding by $800 a student.

That extra money would go towards helping schools put in place distance-learning plans and to cover new health and safety measures.

Frontline teachers would also get a $500 bonus.

This money would come from the state’s $3 billion COVID relief funding Michigan got from the federal government.

The plan also calls for any school looking to start before Labor Cay to not need a waiver, as well as redefining attendance practices to allow for more online learning and cutting back on snow days so remote teaching can happen.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue her return to school plan next week.