Legislature Republicans Unveil ‘Return To Learn’ School Funding Plan

As we look ahead to the start of school in the fall, lawmakers are laying out their plans to get students back in classrooms safely.

Tuesday, the GOP unveiled their plan that includes $1.3 billion of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Their plan has it going directly to schools and teachers.

Democrats say they like what they’ve heard, they just want to hear the details. The plan gives out $800 per pupil for schools and $500 extra for each teacher. It also includes some flexibility when it comes to the timing the students have to be in the classroom.

“This make sure that that money is there to allow students the best education they can,” says Senator Wayne Schmidt, chair of the Senate Education Appropriations Committee.

Everyone in Lansing agrees our schools were crushed due to COVID-19 and they need help.

“They deserve an apology because they have not gotten the insight and direction from state government that they deserve,” says Speaker Lee Chatfield.

“To make sure that that funding is there to allow schools to adapt,“ says Sen. Schmidt, “To allow ISD’s to adapt.”

The plan is set up to adjust restrictions on start dates, snow days and minimum hours in class.

“A lot of that emphasis is going to be on virtual learning,” says Chatfield, “Because of that we need to provide some flexibility on when schools can start. What virtual learning is and what’s expected.”

This all hinges on the federal government being flexible themselves. This money isn’t supposed to help with balancing budgets but instead the damage left by the virus.

“Currently we’re told we’re not allowed to,” says Senator Jim Ananich, “I think they’re playing a little game of chicken with the federal government. I would hate to have us allocate this money and then say no because that would be devastating to schools.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveils her plan next week. The legislature and the governor will work together to come up with some sort of solution they can both agree on. The plan is to have it done by late July possibly early August.