Leelanau County Schools Tackle Budget Issues

School districts across the state are just a week away from their deadline. June 30 is the day they’re supposed to submit their budgets for the next school year. But they are facing intense pressure to address what seems to be likely budget cuts, without knowing for sure what their funding will look like from the state.

Jon Hoover is the Glen Lake Schools Superintendent. He says it’s an ongoing battle, “trying to figure out ways to make sure that we can take care of our students and our staff.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, districts have been bracing for cuts of between $400-$700 in per-pupil funding. And every school district will make different decisions on how to handle it. Hoover says it rivals tough times of the past. “This challenge definitely equals those that we met and faced after 9/11 and the recession in 2008.”

The Glen Lake Schools are an out-of-formula district, meaning they don’t rely on the per-pupil funding to set their budget. But Hoover has also worked in Elk Rapids and East Jordan – so he knows that all the uncertainty is taking a toll on administrators, teachers, staff, and families. “I know what it’s like to have to rub two nickels together to make sure all the bills get paid. Having some of those unknowns still in place, it makes it very tenuous at best, at a time when parents are really hoping to have more definitive answers to what the school year is going to look like in September.”

In neighboring Leland, the schools are cutting four teacher positions. The incoming Superintendent there starts her job next week, but knows what she’s walking in to – she’s been a principal in Glen Lake. Stephanie Long says as far as the Leland cuts, those come from ending a long partnership with Leelanau St. Mary’s School, where Leland has a shared-time agreement – where Leland shares staffing to provide enrichment classes and special instruction.

“As a result of us needing to dissolve that partnership, we became overstaffed and had to make some reductions. We became overstaffed. Our student count just didn’t warrant being able to keep as many staff as we had.” She adds they will be looking for relief from the state budget or possible federal dollars. “I think with any layoff situation, you’re always hopeful that if circumstances change you’ll be able to recall.”

While Long hasn’t been in charge of making decisions at Leland, she’s been in communication with Interim Superintendent Mike Hartigan and the School Board throughout the budget process. “We had to create scenarios, best case, worst case, maybe what we would hope for in the middle. We had to look at what would it look like if we needed to cut.” And Long says the cuts are always difficult for any district. “That’s a really difficult decision to make under the best of circumstances, then under these conditions when everything is still so up in the air, those are hard decisions to have to make.”

Jon Hoover agrees. “It’s heart-wrenching. Because you have quality teachers that are losing jobs through no fault of their own. Programs are being cut or at least being considered being cut, that again affect families and children.” He adds, “Great teachers will always find jobs. And sadly some of those great teachers are now in the job market.”

Leland is fortunate, Long says in that they are not cutting any programs. “We’re not cutting any programming at all. We’re looking right now to preserve. Specifically preserve foreign language. That’s a really big goal for us.”

The same is true over in Suttons Bay. Superintendent Casey Petz says there are no program cuts for next year. But they are cutting one part-time teacher, and administrative staff will take on new responsibilities in the classroom for the new school year.

Hoover says these decisions are not uncommon across the state and across the country. “There’s a great desire for us to see more federal funds coming into the state or those that have been received, to be released, so the state government can use those to help fill the budget holes. It’s a challenge but we’ve got through them before and we’ll get through it again.”

Long steps into the challenge, officially, next week. “We’ll figure it out. It’s a challenge, but we’ll make it work.”