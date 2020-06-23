There are thousands of kids in foster care all across Michigan that are patiently waiting to meet their forever family.

This week we told you all about Jordan with Grant Me Hope.

Jordan is a friendly and caring 15-year-old whose life is based solely on his faith.

He loves sports and learning and his favorite subjects in school are math and science.

Jordan said, “I like math because it comes easy to me. I learn quickly with it. Science, because it’s hands-on. And I learn the best, hands-on.”

He has the drive to help people and wants to someday be a police officer,

“I can help people and I like to help people. I can protect people and basically be there for somebody”, Jordan said.

He loves to spend time with people and would love a family that will support him and his dreams.

Jordan said, “Stuff that makes me happy would be spending time with people that I care about. Being around people that trust me and know I can trust them and just having somebody there for me.”

To Jordan, a family is about more than just being related and spending time together.

He said, “The word family means to mean is a group of people that I live with, but it’s not just that. It’s also people I can trust. That supports me and I support them… Deep down, I really just want someone to be there for me and someone to talk to and loves me and I love them. The family that might want to adopt me may not be my biological family, but it’s a family that really cares about me and that really gives me a second chance.”

If you are interested in adopting Jordan or more sweet kids like him, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.