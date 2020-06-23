COVID-19 Outbreaks Spike, Cluster in Mostly Southern, Western States

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, are set to testify in front of Congress on Tuesday.

The House committee hearing on the federal pandemic response comes as more than 120,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 2.3 million have tested positive.

Ten states saw their highest seven-day average of new infections, including Florida, Georgia and California.

In Texas, hospitalizations hit a record high for the twelfth day in a row and the state closed down 17 bars for violating reopening guidelines.

Arizona is also seeing a record number of hospitalizations.

And in Florida, some areas have made masks mandatory as cases topped 100,000.

Former head of the CDC Dr. Tom Frieden says “What we’re seeing is continued waves, spikes, clusters that are determined by how much contact there is among people.”